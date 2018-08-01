ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

Tuesday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $715,455 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Sam Querrey (5), United States, def. Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-2, 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, def. Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Peter Polansky, Canada, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, 6-2, 7-5.

Quentin Halys, France, def. Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Bradley Mousley, Australia, and Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 6-2.

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Purav Raja, India, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

