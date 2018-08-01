Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

August 1, 2018 12:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday
At Cabo del Mar
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $715,455 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Sam Querrey (5), United States, def. Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-2, 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, def. Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Peter Polansky, Canada, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, 6-2, 7-5.

Quentin Halys, France, def. Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Bradley Mousley, Australia, and Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 6-2.

Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, def. Lucas Gomez and Luis Patino, Mexico, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Purav Raja, India, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington