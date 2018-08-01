ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

Wednesday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $715,455 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Damir Dzumhur (3), Bosnia and Herzegovina, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Taylor Fritz (7), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).

Adrian Mannarino (4), France, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-0, 6-2.

