ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

August 1, 2018 10:50 pm
 
Wednesday
At Cabo del Mar
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $715,455 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Damir Dzumhur (3), Bosnia and Herzegovina, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Taylor Fritz (7), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).

Adrian Mannarino (4), France, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-0, 6-2.

