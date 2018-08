ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Kitzbueheler Tennis Club Kitzbuehel, Austria Purse: $584,250 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Maxi Marterer (6), Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Robin Haase (4), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (2), Germany, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic (8), Serbia, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-2, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Fernando Verdasco (3), Spain, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 6-3, 7-5.

Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff (4), Germany, def. Hugo Nys, France, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald (2), Austria, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

