ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

August 2, 2018 5:44 pm
 
Friday
At Kitzbueheler Tennis Club
Kitzbuehel, Austria
Purse: $584,250 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
SemQuarterfinals

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Maxi Marterer (6), Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Dusan Lajovic (8), Serbia, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff (4), Germany, def. Jonathan Eysseric, France, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-5, 6-4.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Philipp Petzschner, Germany, def. Dennis Novak and Dominic Thiem, Austria, walkover.

Daniele Bracciali, Italy, and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, leads Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald (2), Austria, 7-5, 1-4 (30-0), susp., rain.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

