ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At Aviva Centre Toronto Purse: $5.32 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Doubles Semifinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-3.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.