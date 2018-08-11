Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

August 11, 2018 5:59 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Saturday
At Aviva Centre
Toronto
Purse: $5.32 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Doubles
Semifinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-3.

