ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At Aviva Centre Toronto Purse: $5.32 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Doubles Semifinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-3.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 12-10.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.