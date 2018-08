ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At Aviva Centre Toronto Purse: $5.32 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Peter Polansky, Canada, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Advertisement

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Jack Sock (13), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. David Goffin (10), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-0, 0-0, retired.

Diego Schwartzman (11), Argentina, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.