ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

August 9, 2018 12:08 am
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Wednesday
At Aviva Centre
Toronto
Purse: $5.32 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Novak Djokovic (9), Serbia, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

John Isner (8), United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Fabio Fognini (14), Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (10).

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (11), Argentina, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Doubles
First Round

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and David Goffin, Belgium, def. Jeremy Chardy and Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-6.

