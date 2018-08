ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At Aviva Centre Toronto Purse: $5.32 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Peter Polansky, Canada, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

