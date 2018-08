ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Wednesday At The Wake Forest Tennis Center Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $778,070 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Filip Krajinovic (7), Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-3.

Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Gilles Simon (12), France, walkover.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Sam Querrey (9), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Third Round

Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-5, 7-5.

Nicolas Jarry (14), Chile, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1.

Steve Johnson (8), United States, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Chung Hyeon (6), South Korea, def. Matteo Berretini, Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (2), Hungary, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, vs. Max Mirnyi, Belarus, ans Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

