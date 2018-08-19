Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

August 19, 2018 10:03 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Sunday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $691,415 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-4.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Benoit Paire, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

