ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

August 20, 2018 9:35 pm
 
1 min read
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $778,070 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-3.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Taylor Fritz, United States, de. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-4.

Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Lukas Lacko, Slokakia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.

Second Round

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry (14), Chile, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 12-10.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 11-9.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Rajeev Ram, United States, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.

