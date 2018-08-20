ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Monday
|At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Purse: $778,070 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-3.
Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Tommy Paul, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Taylor Fritz, United States, de. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-4.
Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 6-3.
Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Lukas Lacko, Slokakia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.
Nicolas Jarry (14), Chile, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 12-10.
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 11-9.
Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Rajeev Ram, United States, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.
