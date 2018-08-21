Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

August 21, 2018
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Tuesday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $778,070 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Andre Rublev (11), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Steve Johnston (8), United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Alex de Minaur (15), Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (10), Georgia, 7-5, 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk (16), Germany, def. Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Chung Hyeon (6), South Korea, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinloas (13), Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

