AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

CONSUMER’S ENERGY 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 5:05 p.m., (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 8:35 a.m. (CNBC), practice, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Larson led only two laps, but they were the last two.

Last race: Chase Elliott, 22, won his first career race at Watkins Glen.

Fast facts: Elliott’s first victory came in his 99th Cup series start. But it’s not as though it was a fluke, considering that the young Elliott already has 49 top-10s, 28 top-5s and four poles to his credit. Elliott also won the Xfinity series title in 2014 at just 18 years old. …Another young driver that seems to be putting things together is Mexico’s Daniel Suarez. He has posted back-to-back top-4 finishes — and Suarez claimed the pole at Pocono as well. Suarez also won an Xfinity race at Brooklyn two years ago. …Kyle Busch remains in first, 70 points ahead of Kevin Harvick.

Next race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Aug. 18, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

ROCK N ROLL TEQUILA 170

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m. & 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road, 2.258 miles)

Race distance: 169.35 miles, 75 laps.

Last year: Sam Hornish came out of semi-retirement to win from the pole.

Last race: Joey Logano won Watkins Glen after also being the fastest in qualifying.

Fast facts: Logano beat among others Christopher Bell, who had won the previous three races. Bell was attempting to become the first series driver with four wins in a row since Sam Ard in 1983. …Bell finished ninth, but he retained the series lead at 22 points over Cole Custer. Daniel Hemric and Elliott Sadler are in third and fourth place respectively. … NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, 62, is set for a one-off Xfinity start at Road America on Aug. 25. Elliott hasn’t run a NASCAR event in six years.

Next race: Food City 300, Aug. 17, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

CORRIGAN OIL 200

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., (FS1), race, 1 p.m., FS1

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 100 laps.

Last year: Bubba Wallace took first in his only truck race of 2017.

Last race: Busch won at Pocono for the 51st time in a NASCAR truck, tying him with Ron Hornaday Jr. for the most all time.

Fast facts: Busch’s truck numbers are astounding. He has won 51 times in just 145 starts, with 93 top-5s and 114 top-10s. Slowing down in the series hasn’t been an issue for Busch either. Busch has just 20 starts since 2015, and yet he’s won nine of them. …Johnny Sauter enters Michigan with a 65-point lead over Noah Gragson.

Next race: UNOH 200, August 16, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last race: Alexander Rossi won Mid-Ohio. He’s second in the standings, 46 points behind Scott Dixon.

Next race: ABC Supply 500, Aug. 19, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

___

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Hungary, extending his lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Aug. 26, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last race: Antron Brown took top honors in Top Fuel in Washington.

Next race: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Aug. 16-19, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Wednesday-Saturday, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville, Iowa

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

