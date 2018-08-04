Barracuda Championship Scores

Saturday At Montreux Golf & Country Club Reno, Nev. Purse: $3.4 million Yardage: 7,472; Par 72 Third Round

Note: Tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse.

Andrew Putnam 6 17 15—38 Sam Saunders 10 13 12—35 Chad Campbell 6 4 22—32 Shane Lowry 10 12 8—30 John Oda 7 9 13—29 J.J. Spaun 7 12 10—29 Chris Stroud 7 6 13—26 Michael Thompson 10 3 13—26 Martin Laird 9 8 9—26 Aaron Baddeley 14 12 0—26 Ollie Schniederjans 17 8 1—26 Derek Fathauer 6 14 5—25 Zac Blair 0 12 12—24 Scott Stallings 9 9 6—24 Matt Jones 10 10 4—24 Tom Hoge 5 8 10—23 Stuart Appleby 3 10 10—23 Ethan Tracy 9 6 8—23 Alex Cejka 10 6 7—23 Dylan Meyer 10 2 10—22 Ben Silverman 11 8 3—22 Ken Duke 2 8 11—21 Patrick Rodgers 9 3 9—21 C.T. Pan 7 8 6—21 Brandon Harkins 5 13 3—21 Hudson Swafford 12 10 -1—21 Parker McLachlin 4 3 13—20 Johnson Wagner 6 2 12—20 Doug Ghim 6 3 11—20 Tom Lovelady 10 6 4—20 Charlie Beljan 10 5 5—20 Seamus Power 8 10 2—20 John Merrick 11 12 -3—20 Hunter Mahan 7 12 0—19 Vaughn Taylor 2 6 10—18 Jonas Blixt 3 6 9—18 Kris Blanks 6 4 8—18 Jonathan Byrd 1 9 8—18 Lanto Griffin 8 5 5—18 Denny McCarthy 14 3 1—18 Ryan Palmer 12 6 0—18 Kevin Tway 8 8 1—17 Dicky Pride 8 1 7—16 Nick Hardy 6 4 6—16 Conrad Shindler 5 8 3—16 Ricky Barnes -1 15 2—16 Tyrone Van Aswegen 11 6 -1—16 Joel Dahmen 9 9 -2—16 William McGirt 6 2 7—15 D.J. Trahan 8 10 -3—15 Padraig Harrington 6 1 6—13 Billy Hurley III 6 1 6—13 Harris English 2 8 3—13 Brett Stegmaier 5 8 0—13 Xinjun Zhang 6 2 4—12 Jonathan Kaye 8 7 -3—12 Sulman Raza 2 14 -4—12 Retief Goosen 6 11 -5—12 Graeme McDowell 4 3 4—11 Cameron Beckman 5 3 3—11 Andres Romero 4 5 2—11 Robert Streb 13 -3 1—11 Rod Pampling 9 4 -2—11 Grant Booth 0 7 3—10 Martin Flores 4 5 1—10 Talor Gooch 7 3 0—10 Nicholas Lindheim 1 6 1— 8 Heath Slocum 4 5 -2— 7 Stephan Jaeger 10 -2 -2— 6 Nick Taylor 2 6 -3— 5 Brendon de Jonge 7 4 -6— 5 Brian Davis 5 5 -7— 3 Omar Uresti 8 2 -8— 2

