Barracuda Championship Scores

August 4, 2018 9:39 pm
 
Saturday
At Montreux Golf & Country Club
Reno, Nev.
Purse: $3.4 million
Yardage: 7,472; Par 72
Third Round

Note: Tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse.

Andrew Putnam 6 17 15—38
Sam Saunders 10 13 12—35
Chad Campbell 6 4 22—32
Shane Lowry 10 12 8—30
John Oda 7 9 13—29
J.J. Spaun 7 12 10—29
Chris Stroud 7 6 13—26
Michael Thompson 10 3 13—26
Martin Laird 9 8 9—26
Aaron Baddeley 14 12 0—26
Ollie Schniederjans 17 8 1—26
Derek Fathauer 6 14 5—25
Zac Blair 0 12 12—24
Scott Stallings 9 9 6—24
Matt Jones 10 10 4—24
Tom Hoge 5 8 10—23
Stuart Appleby 3 10 10—23
Ethan Tracy 9 6 8—23
Alex Cejka 10 6 7—23
Dylan Meyer 10 2 10—22
Ben Silverman 11 8 3—22
Ken Duke 2 8 11—21
Patrick Rodgers 9 3 9—21
C.T. Pan 7 8 6—21
Brandon Harkins 5 13 3—21
Hudson Swafford 12 10 -1—21
Parker McLachlin 4 3 13—20
Johnson Wagner 6 2 12—20
Doug Ghim 6 3 11—20
Tom Lovelady 10 6 4—20
Charlie Beljan 10 5 5—20
Seamus Power 8 10 2—20
John Merrick 11 12 -3—20
Hunter Mahan 7 12 0—19
Vaughn Taylor 2 6 10—18
Jonas Blixt 3 6 9—18
Kris Blanks 6 4 8—18
Jonathan Byrd 1 9 8—18
Lanto Griffin 8 5 5—18
Denny McCarthy 14 3 1—18
Ryan Palmer 12 6 0—18
Kevin Tway 8 8 1—17
Dicky Pride 8 1 7—16
Nick Hardy 6 4 6—16
Conrad Shindler 5 8 3—16
Ricky Barnes -1 15 2—16
Tyrone Van Aswegen 11 6 -1—16
Joel Dahmen 9 9 -2—16
William McGirt 6 2 7—15
D.J. Trahan 8 10 -3—15
Padraig Harrington 6 1 6—13
Billy Hurley III 6 1 6—13
Harris English 2 8 3—13
Brett Stegmaier 5 8 0—13
Xinjun Zhang 6 2 4—12
Jonathan Kaye 8 7 -3—12
Sulman Raza 2 14 -4—12
Retief Goosen 6 11 -5—12
Graeme McDowell 4 3 4—11
Cameron Beckman 5 3 3—11
Andres Romero 4 5 2—11
Robert Streb 13 -3 1—11
Rod Pampling 9 4 -2—11
Grant Booth 0 7 3—10
Martin Flores 4 5 1—10
Talor Gooch 7 3 0—10
Nicholas Lindheim 1 6 1— 8
Heath Slocum 4 5 -2— 7
Stephan Jaeger 10 -2 -2— 6
Nick Taylor 2 6 -3— 5
Brendon de Jonge 7 4 -6— 5
Brian Davis 5 5 -7— 3
Omar Uresti 8 2 -8— 2

