Barracuda Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Montreux Golf & Country Club
|Reno, Nev.
|Purse: $3.4 million
|Yardage: 7,472; Par 72
|Third Round
Note: Tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse.
|Andrew Putnam
|6
|17
|15—38
|Sam Saunders
|10
|13
|12—35
|Chad Campbell
|6
|4
|22—32
|Shane Lowry
|10
|12
|8—30
|John Oda
|7
|9
|13—29
|J.J. Spaun
|7
|12
|10—29
|Chris Stroud
|7
|6
|13—26
|Michael Thompson
|10
|3
|13—26
|Martin Laird
|9
|8
|9—26
|Aaron Baddeley
|14
|12
|0—26
|Ollie Schniederjans
|17
|8
|1—26
|Derek Fathauer
|6
|14
|5—25
|Zac Blair
|0
|12
|12—24
|Scott Stallings
|9
|9
|6—24
|Matt Jones
|10
|10
|4—24
|Tom Hoge
|5
|8
|10—23
|Stuart Appleby
|3
|10
|10—23
|Ethan Tracy
|9
|6
|8—23
|Alex Cejka
|10
|6
|7—23
|Dylan Meyer
|10
|2
|10—22
|Ben Silverman
|11
|8
|3—22
|Ken Duke
|2
|8
|11—21
|Patrick Rodgers
|9
|3
|9—21
|C.T. Pan
|7
|8
|6—21
|Brandon Harkins
|5
|13
|3—21
|Hudson Swafford
|12
|10
|-1—21
|Parker McLachlin
|4
|3
|13—20
|Johnson Wagner
|6
|2
|12—20
|Doug Ghim
|6
|3
|11—20
|Tom Lovelady
|10
|6
|4—20
|Charlie Beljan
|10
|5
|5—20
|Seamus Power
|8
|10
|2—20
|John Merrick
|11
|12
|-3—20
|Hunter Mahan
|7
|12
|0—19
|Vaughn Taylor
|2
|6
|10—18
|Jonas Blixt
|3
|6
|9—18
|Kris Blanks
|6
|4
|8—18
|Jonathan Byrd
|1
|9
|8—18
|Lanto Griffin
|8
|5
|5—18
|Denny McCarthy
|14
|3
|1—18
|Ryan Palmer
|12
|6
|0—18
|Kevin Tway
|8
|8
|1—17
|Dicky Pride
|8
|1
|7—16
|Nick Hardy
|6
|4
|6—16
|Conrad Shindler
|5
|8
|3—16
|Ricky Barnes
|-1
|15
|2—16
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|11
|6
|-1—16
|Joel Dahmen
|9
|9
|-2—16
|William McGirt
|6
|2
|7—15
|D.J. Trahan
|8
|10
|-3—15
|Padraig Harrington
|6
|1
|6—13
|Billy Hurley III
|6
|1
|6—13
|Harris English
|2
|8
|3—13
|Brett Stegmaier
|5
|8
|0—13
|Xinjun Zhang
|6
|2
|4—12
|Jonathan Kaye
|8
|7
|-3—12
|Sulman Raza
|2
|14
|-4—12
|Retief Goosen
|6
|11
|-5—12
|Graeme McDowell
|4
|3
|4—11
|Cameron Beckman
|5
|3
|3—11
|Andres Romero
|4
|5
|2—11
|Robert Streb
|13
|-3
|1—11
|Rod Pampling
|9
|4
|-2—11
|Grant Booth
|0
|7
|3—10
|Martin Flores
|4
|5
|1—10
|Talor Gooch
|7
|3
|0—10
|Nicholas Lindheim
|1
|6
|1—
|8
|Heath Slocum
|4
|5
|-2—
|7
|Stephan Jaeger
|10
|-2
|-2—
|6
|Nick Taylor
|2
|6
|-3—
|5
|Brendon de Jonge
|7
|4
|-6—
|5
|Brian Davis
|5
|5
|-7—
|3
|Omar Uresti
|8
|2
|-8—
|2
