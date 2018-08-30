Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Baylor defensive lineman Micheal Johnson kicked off team

August 30, 2018 10:35 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor defensive tackle Micheal Johnson has been kicked off the team for an unspecified violation of team rules.

The school made the announcement Thursday night, two days before the opener at home against Abilene Christian.

Johnson played 15 games with one start over two seasons, recording nine tackles and one tackle for loss. The redshirt junior from the Houston area wasn’t listed on the two-deep preseason depth chart.

