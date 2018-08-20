Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears lose Leonard Floyd, Adam Shaheen to injuries

August 20, 2018 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are uncertain whether outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and tight end Adam Shaheen will be available to start the regular season after suffering injuries Saturday in a 24-23 preseason win at Denver.

Floyd underwent surgery Sunday to repair a broken bone in his right hand. Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Floyd’s hand won’t be healed by the Sept. 9 season opener at Green Bay but that Floyd may play through the injury.

The ninth overall pick of the 2016 draft was injured while bracing himself as he fell after being blocked.

Floyd is being counted on as the Bears’ top outside pass rusher. They did not re-sign Willie Young and Pernell McPhee in the offseason.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Nagy says Shaheen sprained his right ankle and the severity was still being determined.

It appears likely both will miss the final two preseason games. The Bears have home games Saturday against Kansas City and Aug. 30 against Cleveland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson