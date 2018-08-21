Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Beckham to get UEFA award for soccer, humanitarian work

August 21, 2018 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — David Beckham will get the UEFA President’s Award for 2018 next week in Monaco to recognize his soccer achievements and humanitarian work.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder is “a true football icon.”

The annual award rewards “outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities.”

Beckham was the first English player to make 100 appearances in the Champions League. He helped Man United win the title in 1999.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Beckham also launched the 7 Fund in partnership with UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, which runs projects in El Salvador, Indonesia, Nepal and Uganda.

Ceferin praised Beckham for “promoting the game and all its values in every corner of the planet. His tireless humanitarian efforts … should also be celebrated.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson