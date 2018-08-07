Listen Live Sports

Bird becomes WNBA’s minutes leader, Storm beat Fever 94-79

August 7, 2018 9:08 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard had 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Sue Bird became the WNBA leader in minutes played and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 94-79 on Tuesday night.

Breanna Stewart added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Seattle (23-7), which won back-to-back games in Indiana for the first time in franchise history. Bird scored 16 points with eight assists, passing Tina Thompson (1997-13) at 16,090 minutes.

Stewart had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first half to help Seattle to a 51-44 lead. Seattle scored 14 of the game’s first 19 points.

Bird’s no-look pass to a cutting Howard gave Seattle a 61-50 advantage. Howard’s drive and spin in the lane made it 76-60 at the end of the third quarter.

Candice Dupree had 22 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (5-24), which was coming off its first two-game winning streak of the season. Victoria Vivians scored all 15 of her points in the first half on five 3-pointers.

