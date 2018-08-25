Listen Live Sports

Blindfolded baseball team to play visually impaired squad

August 25, 2018 3:29 pm
 
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A minor league baseball team from New Hampshire will take the field as normal except for one thing — they will be blindfolded.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will take on a team Sunday morning in Manchester from Future In Sight, an organization that supports blind and visually impaired people. The exhibition game of Beep Baseball will feature bats and balls which send signals to alert players as they hit, run, and field. The goal of the exhibition game is to give players and fans an appreciation of what life for people who are blind or have limited sight.

Delaney Kelly, a Bow Elementary School student, and Randy Pierce, a former Future In Sight board member, will throw out the first pitches for the game afterward against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

