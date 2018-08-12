Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

August 12, 2018 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn rf 2 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Pillar ph-cf 2 1 1 0
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 2 1
Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Choi dh 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 0 1
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 2 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 2 1 Morales dh 3 0 0 0
Lowe lf 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin 3b 3 0 1 0
M.Perez c 3 0 2 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 1 0
Maile c 2 1 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 26 2 5 2
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1
Toronto 000 002 00x—2

DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2. 2B_M.Perez (3), Pillar (29), R.Martin (7), A.Diaz (16). SB_Adames (5), D.Travis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 5 2 1 1 2 6
Alvarado L,1-5 BS,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Yarbrough 2 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stroman 5 5 1 1 1 2
Garcia W,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes H,8 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Clippard H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Giles S,13-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

Glasnow pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

Advertisement

T_2:34. A_33,746 (53,506).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington