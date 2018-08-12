Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maile c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|Toronto
|000
|002
|00x—2
DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2. 2B_M.Perez (3), Pillar (29), R.Martin (7), A.Diaz (16). SB_Adames (5), D.Travis (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Alvarado L,1-5 BS,3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stanek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yarbrough
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Garcia W,3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes H,8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clippard H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles S,13-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Glasnow pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:34. A_33,746 (53,506).
