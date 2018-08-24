Blue Jays 4, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hoskins lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|K.Mrles dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Diaz 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Quinn rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100—2
|Toronto
|012
|010
|00x—4
E_Kingery (10). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Toronto 5. 2B_A.Diaz (17). HR_Kingery (7), K.Morales (19), McKinney (2). SB_Kingery (10), Quinn (5). SF_W.Ramos (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta L,9-9
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Borucki W,3-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Tepera H,14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,17-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Arrieta (McKinney). WP_Borucki.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:43. A_26,292 (53,506).
