Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 2

August 24, 2018 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 3 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 1 1
Hoskins lf 5 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 3 0 1 1 K.Mrles dh 4 1 1 1
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 2 0
Franco dh 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 3 0 0 0
Kingery ss 3 1 2 1 A.Diaz 3b 2 2 1 0
N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 McKnney lf 1 1 1 2
Quinn rf 3 0 2 0
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 29 4 6 4
Philadelphia 100 000 100—2
Toronto 012 010 00x—4

E_Kingery (10). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Toronto 5. 2B_A.Diaz (17). HR_Kingery (7), K.Morales (19), McKinney (2). SB_Kingery (10), Quinn (5). SF_W.Ramos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta L,9-9 6 6 4 4 3 5
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3
Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Borucki W,3-3 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5
Tepera H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Clippard H,12 1 1 0 0 0 2
Giles S,17-17 1 1 0 0 1 2

Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Arrieta (McKinney). WP_Borucki.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Gerry Davis.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

T_2:43. A_26,292 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American