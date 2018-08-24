Blue Jays 4, Phillies 2

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 3 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 1 1 Hoskins lf 5 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 1 K.Mrles dh 4 1 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 2 0 Franco dh 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 3 0 0 0 Kingery ss 3 1 2 1 A.Diaz 3b 2 2 1 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 McKnney lf 1 1 1 2 Quinn rf 3 0 2 0 Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 29 4 6 4

Philadelphia 100 000 100—2 Toronto 012 010 00x—4

E_Kingery (10). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Toronto 5. 2B_A.Diaz (17). HR_Kingery (7), K.Morales (19), McKinney (2). SB_Kingery (10), Quinn (5). SF_W.Ramos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta L,9-9 6 6 4 4 3 5 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Borucki W,3-3 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5 Tepera H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Clippard H,12 1 1 0 0 0 2 Giles S,17-17 1 1 0 0 1 2

Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Arrieta (McKinney). WP_Borucki.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:43. A_26,292 (53,506).

