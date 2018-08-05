Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

|Toronto
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Span lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solarte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Healy 1b-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|An.Rmne 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrmann ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Toronto
|002
|010
|011—5
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010—1
DP_Toronto 1, Seattle 4. LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 4. 2B_D.Travis (7), A.Diaz (14), Drury (4), Pillar (28), Haniger (18). HR_A.Diaz (13). SB_Pillar (12). CS_D.Travis (2). SF_Herrmann (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada W,5-8
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Paxton L,9-5
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Tuivailala
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pazos
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
M.Estrada pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Giles (Span). WP_Paxton, Tuivailala, Giles.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:34. A_41,238 (47,943).
