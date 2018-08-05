Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

August 5, 2018 1:01 am
 
Toronto Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grichuk rf 4 1 2 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
D.Trvis 2b 3 0 2 2 Span lf 3 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 1 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0
Solarte dh 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b-2b 4 0 0 0
R.Mrtin c 4 0 1 0 Healy 1b-3b 2 1 0 0
A.Diaz ss 4 2 2 1 Maybin cf 3 0 1 0
Drury 3b 4 0 2 1 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 2 2 0 An.Rmne 2b 2 0 0 0
Hrrmann ph-1b 0 0 0 1
Totals 34 5 12 5 Totals 28 1 3 1
Toronto 002 010 011—5
Seattle 000 000 010—1

DP_Toronto 1, Seattle 4. LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 4. 2B_D.Travis (7), A.Diaz (14), Drury (4), Pillar (28), Haniger (18). HR_A.Diaz (13). SB_Pillar (12). CS_D.Travis (2). SF_Herrmann (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada W,5-8 7 1 1 1 2 4
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Paxton L,9-5 7 8 3 3 1 7
Tuivailala 1 2 1 1 1 1
Pazos 1 2 1 1 0 0

M.Estrada pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Giles (Span). WP_Paxton, Tuivailala, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:34. A_41,238 (47,943).

