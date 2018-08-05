Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Solarte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Diaz ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.169
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|5
|2
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Span lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Seager 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Healy 1b-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Romine 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|a-Herrmann ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Toronto
|002
|010
|011—5
|12
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|0
a-out on sacrifice fly for Romine in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Travis (7), Diaz (14), Drury (4), Pillar (28), Haniger (18). HR_Diaz (13), off Paxton. RBIs_Travis 2 (31), Smoak (56), Diaz (32), Drury (10), Herrmann (3). SB_Pillar (12). CS_Travis (2). SF_Herrmann.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Pillar); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.
GIDP_Travis, Smoak, Hernandez, Diaz, Seager.
DP_Toronto 1 (Drury, Diaz, Smoak); Seattle 4 (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Segura, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, W, 5-8
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|93
|4.65
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.47
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.96
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 9-5
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|105
|3.51
|Tuivailala
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|3.57
|Pazos
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.43
Estrada pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1. HBP_Giles (Span). WP_Paxton, Tuivailala, Giles.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:34. A_41,238 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.