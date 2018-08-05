Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

August 5, 2018 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grichuk rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Travis 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .248
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .251
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Solarte dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Diaz ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .254
Drury 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .169
Pillar cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .248
Totals 34 5 12 5 2 8
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Span lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Seager 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Healy 1b-3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Maybin cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .196
Romine 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207
a-Herrmann ph-1b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .209
Totals 28 1 3 1 2 6
Toronto 002 010 011—5 12 0
Seattle 000 000 010—1 3 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Romine in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Travis (7), Diaz (14), Drury (4), Pillar (28), Haniger (18). HR_Diaz (13), off Paxton. RBIs_Travis 2 (31), Smoak (56), Diaz (32), Drury (10), Herrmann (3). SB_Pillar (12). CS_Travis (2). SF_Herrmann.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Pillar); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP_Travis, Smoak, Hernandez, Diaz, Seager.

DP_Toronto 1 (Drury, Diaz, Smoak); Seattle 4 (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Segura, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, W, 5-8 7 1 1 1 2 4 93 4.65
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.47
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.96
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, L, 9-5 7 8 3 3 1 7 105 3.51
Tuivailala 1 2 1 1 1 1 16 3.57
Pazos 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 2.43

Estrada pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1. HBP_Giles (Span). WP_Paxton, Tuivailala, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:34. A_41,238 (47,943).

