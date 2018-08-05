Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grichuk rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Travis 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .248 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .251 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Solarte dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Diaz ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .254 Drury 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .169 Pillar cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .248 Totals 34 5 12 5 2 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Span lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Seager 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Healy 1b-3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Maybin cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .196 Romine 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207 a-Herrmann ph-1b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .209 Totals 28 1 3 1 2 6

Toronto 002 010 011—5 12 0 Seattle 000 000 010—1 3 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Romine in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Travis (7), Diaz (14), Drury (4), Pillar (28), Haniger (18). HR_Diaz (13), off Paxton. RBIs_Travis 2 (31), Smoak (56), Diaz (32), Drury (10), Herrmann (3). SB_Pillar (12). CS_Travis (2). SF_Herrmann.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Pillar); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP_Travis, Smoak, Hernandez, Diaz, Seager.

DP_Toronto 1 (Drury, Diaz, Smoak); Seattle 4 (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Segura, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, W, 5-8 7 1 1 1 2 4 93 4.65 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.47 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.96 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, L, 9-5 7 8 3 3 1 7 105 3.51 Tuivailala 1 2 1 1 1 1 16 3.57 Pazos 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 2.43

Estrada pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1. HBP_Giles (Span). WP_Paxton, Tuivailala, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:34. A_41,238 (47,943).

