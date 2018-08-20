Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.343
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Gentry lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|McKinney lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Smoak 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Morales dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.252
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Martin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Urena 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|4
|5
|Baltimore
|001
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|140
|00x—5
|7
|1
E_Granderson (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Gentry (4), Joseph (12), Pillar 2 (34), Jansen (3), Urena (2). HR_Nunez (3), off Estrada; Morales (15), off Cashner; Morales (16), off Cashner. RBIs_Davis (41), Nunez (9), Joseph (15), Pillar (49), Morales 4 (45). SB_Villar 2 (18). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar 2, Jones, Nunez, Joseph); Toronto 3 (Morales, Diaz 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Toronto 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mullins, Smoak, Granderson. GIDP_Urena.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Mancini).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 4-11
|6
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|97
|4.84
|Wright Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.09
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.65
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, W, 7-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|97
|4.88
|Tepera, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.83
|Garcia, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.93
|Clippard, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.57
|Giles, S, 16-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:34. A_25,031 (53,506).
