Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.381
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Morales 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Travis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Sanchez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Biagini p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Smoak ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Rivera pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Straily p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|c-Galloway ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|5
|3
|Toronto
|000
|001
|005—6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|320
|000—5
|12
|0
a-singled for Barnes in the 6th. b-flied out for Mayza in the 8th. c-grounded out for Straily in the 8th. d-homered for Biagini in the 9th.
1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 5, Miami 12. 2B_McKinney (5), Anderson 2 (30), Castro (27). HR_Smoak (22), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (24), Travis (43), Smoak 4 (68), Realmuto (67), Dietrich (43), Castro (50), Riddle (31), Dean (7). CS_Castro (3). SF_Gurriel Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Morales, Grichuk); Miami 4 (Dean, Sierra 2, Straily). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Miami 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Morales, Realmuto, Dean, Ortega, Riddle. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Toronto 2 (Jansen, Travis), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Morales).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|2
|82
|5.22
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.50
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|8.10
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.56
|Biagini, W, 3-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|5.79
|Giles, S, 19-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.62
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|104
|4.13
|Barraclough
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|19
|4.11
|Steckenrider, L, 4-4, BS, 5-7
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Steckenrider 3-3. HBP_Smith (Straily), Mayza (Dean). WP_Barraclough.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:11. A_8,871 (36,742).
