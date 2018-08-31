Listen Live Sports

...

Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5

August 31, 2018 10:41 pm
 
1 min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 5 0 3 0 0 2 .381
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293
Morales 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Giles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .245
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Jansen c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Travis 2b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .231
Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Granderson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Smoak ph-1b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .251
Totals 34 6 8 6 3 6
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson 3b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .278
Realmuto c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .285
Dietrich 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270
Rojas 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255
1-Rivera pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Castro 2b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .289
Riddle ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .226
Dean lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .204
Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .174
Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161
c-Galloway ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Totals 37 5 12 5 5 3
Toronto 000 001 005—6 8 0
Miami 000 320 000—5 12 0

a-singled for Barnes in the 6th. b-flied out for Mayza in the 8th. c-grounded out for Straily in the 8th. d-homered for Biagini in the 9th.

1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 5, Miami 12. 2B_McKinney (5), Anderson 2 (30), Castro (27). HR_Smoak (22), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (24), Travis (43), Smoak 4 (68), Realmuto (67), Dietrich (43), Castro (50), Riddle (31), Dean (7). CS_Castro (3). SF_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Morales, Grichuk); Miami 4 (Dean, Sierra 2, Straily). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Miami 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Morales, Realmuto, Dean, Ortega, Riddle. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Toronto 2 (Jansen, Travis), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 4 1-3 8 5 5 3 2 82 5.22
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.50
Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 8.10
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.56
Biagini, W, 3-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 5.79
Giles, S, 19-19 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.62
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily 8 4 1 1 1 4 104 4.13
Barraclough 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 19 4.11
Steckenrider, L, 4-4, BS, 5-7 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Steckenrider 3-3. HBP_Smith (Straily), Mayza (Dean). WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:11. A_8,871 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

