Blue Jays 6, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Gentry lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Andreoli dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Travis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.234
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Martin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Urena ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|5
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|15x—6
|6
|1
E_Hernandez (7). LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Grichuk (21), Urena (3). HR_Morales (18), off Hess; Travis (10), off Castro. RBIs_Travis 3 (40), Morales (48), Urena (4). SB_Andreoli (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, Nunez 3); Toronto 1 (Martin). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gentry.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 2-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|5.50
|Castro
|0
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|22
|4.39
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.86
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone, W, 1-0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|108
|1.59
|Tepera, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.76
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|6.00
Castro pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Pannone (Villar). WP_Castro 3.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:37. A_40,595 (53,506).
