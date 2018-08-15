Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 6, Royals 5

August 15, 2018 11:28 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson dh 4 1 2 4 0 0 .235
a-Morales ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Grichuk rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Hernandez lf 5 2 2 0 0 3 .243
Martin 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .202
Pillar cf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .250
Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Totals 36 6 10 6 4 6
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .299
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Perez c 4 2 3 3 0 0 .237
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Herrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
b-O’Hearn ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .192
Phillips cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .204
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Totals 33 5 7 5 2 5
Toronto 010 500 000—6 10 0
Kansas City 200 100 101—5 7 0

a-grounded out for Granderson in the 8th. b-homered for Bonifacio in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Hernandez (26), Urena (1). 3B_Phillips (3). HR_Granderson (11), off Lopez; Perez (20), off Estrada; Perez (21), off Estrada; O’Hearn (3), off Giles. RBIs_Granderson 4 (35), Pillar 2 (46), Perez 3 (59), Escobar (25), O’Hearn (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Smoak, Hernandez 2, Diaz). RISP_Toronto 5 for 13; Kansas City 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Duda.

DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, W, 6-9 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 3 94 4.87
Tepera, H, 11 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.98
Giles, S, 15-15 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 6.03
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-2 4 2-3 8 6 6 2 3 88 4.44
Smith 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 37 6.71
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.89
Hammel 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.10

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP_Lopez (Martin). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:39. A_14,391 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

