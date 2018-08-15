Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 6, Royals 5

August 15, 2018 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .231
a-Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Travis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .259
Hernandez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .241
Morales dh 1 1 0 0 3 0 .239
Martin 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .201
Diaz ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258
Pillar cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .247
Jansen c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .429
Totals 31 6 6 5 7 4
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .299
Gordon lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .242
Perez c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .232
Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .207
Herrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .249
Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Phillips cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203
Mondesi ss 4 1 4 1 0 0 .279
Totals 36 5 12 5 4 8
Toronto 021 100 020—6 6 0
Kansas City 003 100 100—5 12 0

a-grounded out for Granderson in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Smoak (32), Perez 2 (17), Bonifacio (11), Escobar (15), Mondesi 2 (8). HR_Jansen (1), off Fillmyer; Pillar (10), off Boyer. RBIs_Martin (25), Pillar 3 (44), Jansen (1), Merrifield (38), Gordon (29), Perez (56), Bonifacio (10), Mondesi (15). SB_Merrifield (26), Mondesi 3 (15). CS_Phillips (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Diaz 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Perez 2, Herrera, Dozier). RISP_Toronto 3 for 6; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Diaz, Travis, Bonifacio. GIDP_Hernandez, Diaz, Dozier, Phillips.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Toronto 2 (Diaz, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki 4 6 4 4 4 1 81 3.29
Biagini 2 3 0 0 0 1 23 6.38
Pannone 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.00
Petricka, W, 2-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.91
Clippard, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.70
Giles, S, 14-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.94
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fillmyer 5 5 4 4 5 3 93 3.61
Adam 2 0 0 0 1 1 26 4.78
Boyer, L, 2-1, BS, 1-2 1 1 2 2 1 0 22 12.05
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.03

HBP_Fillmyer (Martin).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:06. A_13,680 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington