Blue Jays 6, Royals 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|a-Grichuk ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Travis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Morales dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.239
|Martin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Diaz ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|5
|7
|4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.242
|Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Herrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|4
|8
|Toronto
|021
|100
|020—6
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|100—5
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Granderson in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Smoak (32), Perez 2 (17), Bonifacio (11), Escobar (15), Mondesi 2 (8). HR_Jansen (1), off Fillmyer; Pillar (10), off Boyer. RBIs_Martin (25), Pillar 3 (44), Jansen (1), Merrifield (38), Gordon (29), Perez (56), Bonifacio (10), Mondesi (15). SB_Merrifield (26), Mondesi 3 (15). CS_Phillips (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Diaz 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Perez 2, Herrera, Dozier). RISP_Toronto 3 for 6; Kansas City 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Diaz, Travis, Bonifacio. GIDP_Hernandez, Diaz, Dozier, Phillips.
DP_Toronto 2 (Diaz, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|81
|3.29
|Biagini
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.38
|Pannone
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.00
|Petricka, W, 2-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.91
|Clippard, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.70
|Giles, S, 14-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.94
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fillmyer
|5
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|93
|3.61
|Adam
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.78
|Boyer, L, 2-1, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|12.05
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.03
HBP_Fillmyer (Martin).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:06. A_13,680 (37,903).
