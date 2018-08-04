Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grichuk rf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .230 Travis 2b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .242 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .249 Martin c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .196 Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .151 Pillar cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .245 Totals 37 7 11 7 0 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Haniger rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .265 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Seager 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .230 Healy 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198 Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Heredia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Totals 34 2 6 2 0 5

Toronto 100 120 003—7 11 2 Seattle 000 100 001—2 6 1

E_Diaz (7), Drury (4), Segura (14). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Grichuk (19), Seager (25). 3B_Hernandez (7). HR_Martin (10), off Gonzales; Travis (7), off Gonzales. RBIs_Grichuk (36), Travis 3 (29), Martin 2 (24), Pillar (38), Seager (58), Healy (55). SB_Diaz (2). SF_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Morales, Hernandez); Seattle 3 (Seager, Zunino 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Smoak, Drury, Healy. GIDP_Morales, Gordon.

DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Segura, Healy).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki, W, 1-2 8 4 1 0 0 2 111 2.30 Giles 1 2 1 1 0 3 23 5.12 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 12-6 7 7 4 4 0 7 83 3.46 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.54 Bradford 1 4 3 3 0 0 22 3.29

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:23. A_30,715 (47,943).

