Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Travis 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Martin c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.196
|Diaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|0
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|0
|5
|Toronto
|100
|120
|003—7
|11
|2
|Seattle
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|1
E_Diaz (7), Drury (4), Segura (14). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Grichuk (19), Seager (25). 3B_Hernandez (7). HR_Martin (10), off Gonzales; Travis (7), off Gonzales. RBIs_Grichuk (36), Travis 3 (29), Martin 2 (24), Pillar (38), Seager (58), Healy (55). SB_Diaz (2). SF_Pillar.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Morales, Hernandez); Seattle 3 (Seager, Zunino 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Smoak, Drury, Healy. GIDP_Morales, Gordon.
DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Segura, Healy).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki, W, 1-2
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|111
|2.30
|Giles
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|5.12
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 12-6
|7
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|83
|3.46
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.54
|Bradford
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|3.29
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:23. A_30,715 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.