Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

August 4, 2018 12:44 am
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grichuk rf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .230
Travis 2b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .242
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .249
Martin c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .196
Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .151
Pillar cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .245
Totals 37 7 11 7 0 7
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Haniger rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .265
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Seager 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .230
Healy 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198
Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Heredia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Totals 34 2 6 2 0 5
Toronto 100 120 003—7 11 2
Seattle 000 100 001—2 6 1

E_Diaz (7), Drury (4), Segura (14). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Grichuk (19), Seager (25). 3B_Hernandez (7). HR_Martin (10), off Gonzales; Travis (7), off Gonzales. RBIs_Grichuk (36), Travis 3 (29), Martin 2 (24), Pillar (38), Seager (58), Healy (55). SB_Diaz (2). SF_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Morales, Hernandez); Seattle 3 (Seager, Zunino 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Smoak, Drury, Healy. GIDP_Morales, Gordon.

DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Segura, Healy).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki, W, 1-2 8 4 1 0 0 2 111 2.30
Giles 1 2 1 1 0 3 23 5.12
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 12-6 7 7 4 4 0 7 83 3.46
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.54
Bradford 1 4 3 3 0 0 22 3.29

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:23. A_30,715 (47,943).

