Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3

August 3, 2018 1:28 am
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .234
Grichuk cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .223
Smoak 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .251
Morales dh 5 1 1 2 0 0 .257
Solarte 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Diaz ss 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Hernandez lf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .249
Drury ss-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .159
Maile c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .231
Travis 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .238
Totals 39 7 12 7 3 7
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .288
Romine 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Cruz dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .267
Haniger rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .263
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Healy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Zunino c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .202
Maybin cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Totals 35 3 10 3 2 6
Toronto 020 000 203—7 12 0
Seattle 200 000 010—3 10 1

E_Seager (7). LOB_Toronto 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Granderson (17), Smoak (29), Hernandez 3 (24), Romine (2). HR_Morales (13), off Nicasio; Diaz (12), off Pazos; Cruz (27), off Clippard; Cruz (28), off Biagini. RBIs_Smoak (56), Morales 2 (38), Travis 2 (26), Diaz 2 (31), Cruz 3 (67). SB_Gordon (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Granderson, Grichuk, Morales, Travis 2); Seattle 4 (Segura 2, Span, Healy). RISP_Toronto 3 for 16; Seattle 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Segura 2. GIDP_Morales, Seager, Healy.

DP_Toronto 2 (Drury, Solarte, Smoak), (Travis, Smoak); Seattle 1 (Seager, Romine, Healy).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clippard 1 3 2 2 1 1 28 4.01
Hauschild, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 1 5 89 0.00
Biagini, H, 4 1 2 1 1 0 0 6 6.20
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.55
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 5 5 2 2 2 2 92 5.49
Warren 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.53
Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.03
Nicasio, L, 1-6 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 20 6.00
Tuivailala 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.41
Pazos 1 3 3 1 0 0 12 2.50

HBP_Hauschild (Healy). PB_Zunino (7).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:01. A_26,110 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

