Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Morales dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Solarte 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Diaz ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Drury ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|3
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Romine 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Span lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Maybin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|2
|6
|Toronto
|020
|000
|203—7
|12
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|010—3
|10
|1
E_Seager (7). LOB_Toronto 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Granderson (17), Smoak (29), Hernandez 3 (24), Romine (2). HR_Morales (13), off Nicasio; Diaz (12), off Pazos; Cruz (27), off Clippard; Cruz (28), off Biagini. RBIs_Smoak (56), Morales 2 (38), Travis 2 (26), Diaz 2 (31), Cruz 3 (67). SB_Gordon (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Granderson, Grichuk, Morales, Travis 2); Seattle 4 (Segura 2, Span, Healy). RISP_Toronto 3 for 16; Seattle 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Segura 2. GIDP_Morales, Seager, Healy.
DP_Toronto 2 (Drury, Solarte, Smoak), (Travis, Smoak); Seattle 1 (Seager, Romine, Healy).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clippard
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|4.01
|Hauschild, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|89
|0.00
|Biagini, H, 4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|6.20
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.55
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|92
|5.49
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.53
|Duke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.03
|Nicasio, L, 1-6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|6.00
|Tuivailala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.41
|Pazos
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.50
HBP_Hauschild (Healy). PB_Zunino (7).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:01. A_26,110 (47,943).
