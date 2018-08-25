Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 8, Phillies 6

August 25, 2018 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 McKnney rf-lf 5 1 1 2
Hoskins dh 4 0 1 3 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0
N.Wllms rf 5 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 5 0 2 0 K.Mrles dh 4 1 2 2
A.Cbrra ss 5 2 3 0 Grndrsn pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0
O.Hrrra cf 3 1 2 0 Grrl Jr ss 3 1 0 0
Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 D.Jnsen c 3 2 2 0
Quinn lf 4 2 2 2 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 1
Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0
A.Diaz 3b 4 0 2 3
Totals 38 6 13 6 Totals 32 8 9 8
Philadelphia 001 410 000—6
Toronto 000 300 23x—8

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 5. 2B_C.Santana 2 (23), A.Cabrera (30), O.Herrera (17), Quinn (4), D.Jansen 2 (5), A.Diaz (18). HR_McKinney (3), K.Morales (20). CS_C.Hernandez (5). SF_Hoskins (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Pivetta 6 2-3 7 5 5 3 4
Dominguez L,1-5 H,11 2-3 1 3 3 1 1
Arano BS,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Sanchez 4 10 6 6 2 2
Petricka 1 1 0 0 0 0
Mayza 2 0 0 0 0 3
Biagini W,2-7 1 1 0 0 0 2
Giles S,18-18 1 1 0 0 0 0

Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Dominguez (Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:59. A_33,127 (53,506).

