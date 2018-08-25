Blue Jays 8, Phillies 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Hoskins dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|Williams rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Cabrera ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Quinn lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.357
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|2
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.333
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|1-Granderson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Jansen c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.239
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|001
|410
|000—6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|000
|300
|23x—8
|9
|0
1-ran for Morales in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Santana 2 (23), Cabrera (30), Herrera (17), Quinn (4), Jansen 2 (5), Diaz (18). HR_Morales (20), off Pivetta; McKinney (3), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hoskins 3 (80), Alfaro (30), Quinn 2 (6), McKinney 2 (9), Morales 2 (51), Hernandez (46), Diaz 3 (41). CS_Hernandez (5). SF_Hoskins.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez, Santana, Cabrera, Alfaro, Quinn); Toronto 2 (McKinney, Travis). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 17; Toronto 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Williams. GIDP_Diaz.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|101
|4.76
|Dominguez, L, 1-5, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|18
|3.22
|Arano, BS, 1-4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.76
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|4
|10
|6
|6
|2
|2
|86
|4.95
|Petricka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.37
|Mayza
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|5.32
|Biagini, W, 2-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.90
|Giles, S, 18-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.58
Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-0, Arano 3-3, Petricka 2-1. HBP_Dominguez (Jansen).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:59. A_33,127 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.