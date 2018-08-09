Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 5

|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Grndrsn dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Mreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|E.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|Boston
|200
|020
|001—5
|Toronto
|211
|031
|00x—8
E_E.Nunez (6). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Betts (30), Granderson (18), Smoak (31). 3B_Betts (5). HR_Betts (27), J.Martinez (35), Grichuk (16), T.Hernandez (18). SB_E.Nunez (6), A.Diaz (3), Pillar (13). CS_Holt (4), Solarte (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello L,14-5
|4
|6
|7
|7
|3
|5
|Workman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Velazquez
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|Borucki W,2-2
|5
|9
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Garcia H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Porcello pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:49. A_28,415 (53,506).
