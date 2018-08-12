Listen Live Sports

Bonner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sparks 86-78

August 12, 2018 9:21 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had a season-high 31 points, Diana Taurasi had 20 points and a career-best 14 assists and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 86-78 on Sunday.

Brittney Griner added 20 points and 13 rebounds to help the Mercury (18-14) move a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Lynx fox sixth place in the WNBA standings.

The Mercury pulled away with a 17-2 run to lead 73-54 on Taurasi’s 3-point play early in the fourth quarter. The Sparks closed to 81-73 on Maria Vadeeva’s 3-pointer with 1:28 left but got no closer.

Candace Parker scored the Sparks’ first 12 points and had 15 points and five rebounds in the first quarter. Parker finished with 23 points, Vadeeva scored 16, and Riquna Williams and Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points each for Los Angeles (18-13).

