Braves 10, Marlins 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega lf 4 2 3 1 1 1 .280 Realmuto c 4 1 2 4 0 1 .296 Anderson rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Dietrich 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Riddle ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .187 Sierra cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .188 Richards p 1 1 0 0 0 1 .087 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bostick ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Galloway ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 6 11 6 3 13

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .288 Culberson 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .288 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeman 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .320 Markakis rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Camargo 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .267 Inciarte cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .252 Suzuki c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Albies ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Totals 39 10 15 10 2 4

Miami 002 301 000— 6 11 1 Atlanta 202 011 40x—10 15 1

a-flied out for Sanchez in the 5th. b-doubled for Guerra in the 6th. c-singled for Biddle in the 7th. d-walked for Conley in the 8th.

E_Sierra (2), Sanchez (2). LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Ortega (1), Bostick (1), Inciarte (19). 3B_Inciarte (4). HR_Realmuto (15), off Sanchez; Acuna (18), off Richards; Culberson (9), off Richards; Freeman (20), off Conley; Acuna (19), off Conley. RBIs_Ortega (1), Realmuto 4 (58), Bostick (1), Acuna 4 (43), Culberson (34), Freeman (75), Camargo (56), Inciarte (47), Suzuki (37), Swanson (43). SB_Ortega (3), Castro (6), Sierra (1). S_Richards.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Dietrich 2, Riddle 2, Richards 2); Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Suzuki 2, Duvall). RISP_Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Riddle, Anderson. GIDP_Dietrich.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Culberson, Swanson, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 4 1-3 10 5 5 2 3 95 4.28 Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.00 Conley, L, 3-3, BS, 2-3 2 5 5 5 0 1 31 4.33 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.29 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 5 7 5 4 2 6 82 3.07 Biddle, W, 4-1 2 3 1 1 0 4 32 2.62 Venters 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.70 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0. HBP_Biddle (Realmuto). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:52. A_19,409 (41,149).

