Braves 10, Marlins 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.296
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Dietrich 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Riddle ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Sierra cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Richards p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Bostick ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Galloway ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|3
|13
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.288
|Culberson 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.320
|Markakis rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Camargo 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Albies ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|10
|2
|4
|Miami
|002
|301
|000—
|6
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|202
|011
|40x—10
|15
|1
a-flied out for Sanchez in the 5th. b-doubled for Guerra in the 6th. c-singled for Biddle in the 7th. d-walked for Conley in the 8th.
E_Sierra (2), Sanchez (2). LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Ortega (1), Bostick (1), Inciarte (19). 3B_Inciarte (4). HR_Realmuto (15), off Sanchez; Acuna (18), off Richards; Culberson (9), off Richards; Freeman (20), off Conley; Acuna (19), off Conley. RBIs_Ortega (1), Realmuto 4 (58), Bostick (1), Acuna 4 (43), Culberson (34), Freeman (75), Camargo (56), Inciarte (47), Suzuki (37), Swanson (43). SB_Ortega (3), Castro (6), Sierra (1). S_Richards.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Dietrich 2, Riddle 2, Richards 2); Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Suzuki 2, Duvall). RISP_Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Riddle, Anderson. GIDP_Dietrich.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Culberson, Swanson, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|4
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|2
|3
|95
|4.28
|Guerra
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.00
|Conley, L, 3-3, BS, 2-3
|2
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|31
|4.33
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.29
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|5
|7
|5
|4
|2
|6
|82
|3.07
|Biddle, W, 4-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|32
|2.62
|Venters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.70
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0. HBP_Biddle (Realmuto). WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:52. A_19,409 (41,149).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.