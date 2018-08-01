Braves 11, Marlins 6

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acuna lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Glloway lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Ralmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Prado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Detrich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Rojas 1b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Allard p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bour ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|39
|11
|19
|11
|Miami
|000
|212
|001—
|6
|Atlanta
|102
|511
|10x—11
E_Albies (8), Rojas (4). DP_Miami 3, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Bri.Anderson (24), Sierra (1), Suzuki (17), Inciarte (17), Swanson (20). HR_Realmuto (14), Acuna (11), Markakis (12), Camargo (12). SF_Bour (3). S_Straily (2), Allard 2 (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Straily L,4-5
|3
|2-3
|11
|8
|5
|1
|4
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Graves
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|Allard W,1-0
|5
|9
|5
|4
|2
|1
|Jackson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Winkler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Allard pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Allard (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:53. A_18,627 (41,149).
