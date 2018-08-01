Braves 11, Marlins 6

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 Acuna lf 5 1 3 2 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 Glloway lf 1 1 1 0 F.Frman 1b 5 1 3 1 Bri.And rf 4 0 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 2 2 2 Ralmuto c 4 1 1 1 Suzuki c 5 0 1 3 Prado 3b 5 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 1 Detrich lf 3 1 0 0 Incarte cf 5 1 4 0 Graves p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 5 2 2 1 Rojas 1b-2b 4 2 1 0 Allard p 1 1 1 0 Riddle ss 4 1 2 1 L.Jcksn p 0 1 0 0 Sierra cf 4 0 3 2 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Straily p 1 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph 0 0 0 0 Bour ph-1b 1 0 0 1 Totals 35 6 11 5 Totals 39 11 19 11

Miami 000 212 001— 6 Atlanta 102 511 10x—11

E_Albies (8), Rojas (4). DP_Miami 3, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Bri.Anderson (24), Sierra (1), Suzuki (17), Inciarte (17), Swanson (20). HR_Realmuto (14), Acuna (11), Markakis (12), Camargo (12). SF_Bour (3). S_Straily (2), Allard 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Straily L,4-5 3 2-3 11 8 5 1 4 Guerra 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Guerrero 1 2 1 1 0 0 Graves 2 3 1 1 2 0 Atlanta Allard W,1-0 5 9 5 4 2 1 Jackson 3 0 0 0 0 4 Winkler 1 2 1 1 0 1

Allard pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Allard (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:53. A_18,627 (41,149).

