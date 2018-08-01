Listen Live Sports

Braves 11, Marlins 6

August 1, 2018
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galloway lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Anderson rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .286
Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .308
Prado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Dietrich lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .277
Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rojas 1b-2b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .257
Riddle ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .230
Sierra cf 4 0 3 2 0 1 .261
Straily p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Rivera ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
b-Bour ph-1b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .226
Totals 35 6 11 5 2 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 5 1 3 2 0 2 .264
Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .280
Freeman 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .316
Markakis rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .319
Suzuki c 5 0 1 3 0 0 .263
Camargo 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .257
Inciarte cf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .253
Swanson ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .248
Allard p 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Jackson p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 39 11 19 11 3 5
Miami 000 212 001— 6 11 1
Atlanta 102 511 10x—11 19 1

a-pinch hit for Guerra in the 6th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Rivera in the 6th.

E_Rojas (4), Albies (8). LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Anderson (24), Sierra (1), Suzuki (17), Inciarte (17), Swanson (20). HR_Realmuto (14), off Allard; Acuna (11), off Straily; Markakis (12), off Straily; Camargo (12), off Guerrero. RBIs_Realmuto (53), Riddle (21), Sierra 2 (2), Bour (49), Acuna 2 (27), Albies (57), Freeman (68), Markakis 2 (67), Suzuki 3 (36), Camargo (46), Swanson (39). SF_Bour. S_Straily, Allard 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Castro, Anderson, Prado 3); Atlanta 3 (Acuna, Freeman, Camargo). RISP_Miami 3 for 12; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Castro 2, Albies. GIDP_Prado, Albies, Suzuki, Swanson.

DP_Miami 3 (Straily, Castro, Rojas), (Rojas, Riddle, Bour), (Graves, Rojas, Bour); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, L, 4-5 3 2-3 11 8 5 1 4 81 4.41
Guerra 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 20 7.36
Guerrero 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 4.39
Graves 2 3 1 1 2 0 31 7.30
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard, W, 1-0 5 9 5 4 2 1 81 7.20
Jackson 3 0 0 0 0 4 36 4.29
Winkler 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.12

Allard pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Jackson 2-1. HBP_Allard (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:53. A_18,627 (41,149).

