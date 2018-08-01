Braves 11, Marlins 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galloway lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Prado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Dietrich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas 1b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Rivera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|b-Bour ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.264
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Markakis rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.319
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Allard p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Jackson p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|39
|11
|19
|11
|3
|5
|Miami
|000
|212
|001—
|6
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|102
|511
|10x—11
|19
|1
a-pinch hit for Guerra in the 6th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Rivera in the 6th.
E_Rojas (4), Albies (8). LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Anderson (24), Sierra (1), Suzuki (17), Inciarte (17), Swanson (20). HR_Realmuto (14), off Allard; Acuna (11), off Straily; Markakis (12), off Straily; Camargo (12), off Guerrero. RBIs_Realmuto (53), Riddle (21), Sierra 2 (2), Bour (49), Acuna 2 (27), Albies (57), Freeman (68), Markakis 2 (67), Suzuki 3 (36), Camargo (46), Swanson (39). SF_Bour. S_Straily, Allard 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Castro, Anderson, Prado 3); Atlanta 3 (Acuna, Freeman, Camargo). RISP_Miami 3 for 12; Atlanta 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Castro 2, Albies. GIDP_Prado, Albies, Suzuki, Swanson.
DP_Miami 3 (Straily, Castro, Rojas), (Rojas, Riddle, Bour), (Graves, Rojas, Bour); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 4-5
|3
|2-3
|11
|8
|5
|1
|4
|81
|4.41
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|7.36
|Guerrero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.39
|Graves
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|7.30
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard, W, 1-0
|5
|9
|5
|4
|2
|1
|81
|7.20
|Jackson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|4.29
|Winkler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.12
Allard pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Jackson 2-1. HBP_Allard (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:53. A_18,627 (41,149).
