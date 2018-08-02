Listen Live Sports

Braves 4, Mets 2

August 2, 2018 10:13 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna cf-lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .270
Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .315
Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316
Duvall lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .204
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .257
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .053
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Totals 33 4 6 4 3 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Conforto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229
Flores 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Reyes ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .194
Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
a-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .203
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wahl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Jackson ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Totals 32 2 6 2 2 10
Atlanta 103 000 000—4 6 1
New York 100 010 000—2 6 1

a-singled for Vargas in the 5th. b-singled for Wahl in the 8th.

E_Swanson (8), Plawecki (4). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Albies (31), Camargo (15), Reyes (7). 3B_Acuna (1). HR_Nimmo (14), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Albies (58), Freeman (69), Camargo 2 (48), Nimmo (32), Guillorme (5). SB_Acuna (6), Albies (11), Freeman (7), Jackson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, Camargo, Flowers); New York 3 (Conforto, Frazier, Plawecki). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Nimmo.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 8-7 6 5 2 2 1 5 89 3.04
Biddle, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.41
Brach, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.61
Minter, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.91
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas, L, 2-7 5 6 4 4 3 7 93 8.23
Sewald 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.98
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.33
Wahl 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.20

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:49. A_24,525 (41,922).

