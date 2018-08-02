Braves 4, Mets 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.257
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.053
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Inciarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|3
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Conforto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Reyes ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wahl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Jackson ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|Atlanta
|103
|000
|000—4
|6
|1
|New York
|100
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
a-singled for Vargas in the 5th. b-singled for Wahl in the 8th.
E_Swanson (8), Plawecki (4). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Albies (31), Camargo (15), Reyes (7). 3B_Acuna (1). HR_Nimmo (14), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Albies (58), Freeman (69), Camargo 2 (48), Nimmo (32), Guillorme (5). SB_Acuna (6), Albies (11), Freeman (7), Jackson (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, Camargo, Flowers); New York 3 (Conforto, Frazier, Plawecki). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Nimmo.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 8-7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|89
|3.04
|Biddle, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.41
|Brach, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.61
|Minter, S, 7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.91
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, L, 2-7
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|93
|8.23
|Sewald
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.98
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.33
|Wahl
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Gsellman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.20
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:49. A_24,525 (41,922).
