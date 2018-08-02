Braves 4, Mets 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna cf-lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .270 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .315 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316 Duvall lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .204 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Camargo 3b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .257 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .053 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Totals 33 4 6 4 3 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Conforto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229 Flores 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Reyes ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .194 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077 a-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .203 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wahl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Jackson ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Totals 32 2 6 2 2 10

Atlanta 103 000 000—4 6 1 New York 100 010 000—2 6 1

a-singled for Vargas in the 5th. b-singled for Wahl in the 8th.

E_Swanson (8), Plawecki (4). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Albies (31), Camargo (15), Reyes (7). 3B_Acuna (1). HR_Nimmo (14), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Albies (58), Freeman (69), Camargo 2 (48), Nimmo (32), Guillorme (5). SB_Acuna (6), Albies (11), Freeman (7), Jackson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, Camargo, Flowers); New York 3 (Conforto, Frazier, Plawecki). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Nimmo.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 8-7 6 5 2 2 1 5 89 3.04 Biddle, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.41 Brach, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.61 Minter, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.91 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, L, 2-7 5 6 4 4 3 7 93 8.23 Sewald 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.98 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.33 Wahl 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.20

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:49. A_24,525 (41,922).

