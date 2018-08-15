Braves 5, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Riddle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Urena p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Hernandez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Galloway cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Culberson 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|b-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|5
|Miami
|100
|100
|000—2
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|302
|00x—5
|8
|0
a-lined out for Garcia in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gausman in the 6th.
E_Sierra (3). LOB_Miami 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Culberson 2 (18). HR_Castro (10), off Gausman; Swanson (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Anderson (54), Castro (44), Inciarte 2 (49), Swanson 3 (46). SB_Ortega (4), Culberson (4), Inciarte (24). SF_Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Culberson). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Castro.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.74
|Hernandez
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|5.08
|Garcia, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|4.76
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.68
|Rucinski
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.80
|Graves
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.61
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 7-9
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|98
|4.22
|Venters, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.57
|Brach, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.11
|Minter, S, 11-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.74
Urena pitched to 1 batter in the 1st.
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Urena (Acuna), Guerra (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:50. A_19,045 (41,149).
