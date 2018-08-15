Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Marlins 2

August 15, 2018 10:58 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .278
Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .281
Dietrich 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Riddle ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Urena p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Galloway cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 5
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .323
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Culberson 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .296
Inciarte cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .252
Flowers c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .235
Swanson ss 3 1 1 3 0 1 .238
Gausman p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111
b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 8 5 1 5
Miami 100 100 000—2 4 1
Atlanta 000 302 00x—5 8 0

a-lined out for Garcia in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gausman in the 6th.

E_Sierra (3). LOB_Miami 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Culberson 2 (18). HR_Castro (10), off Gausman; Swanson (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Anderson (54), Castro (44), Inciarte 2 (49), Swanson 3 (46). SB_Ortega (4), Culberson (4), Inciarte (24). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Culberson). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Castro.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.74
Hernandez 3 2 0 0 0 2 39 5.08
Garcia, L, 1-2 1 2 3 3 1 0 18 4.76
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.68
Rucinski 1 2 2 1 0 1 15 3.80
Graves 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 6.61
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 7-9 6 4 2 2 2 2 98 4.22
Venters, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.57
Brach, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.11
Minter, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.74

Urena pitched to 1 batter in the 1st.

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Urena (Acuna), Guerra (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:50. A_19,045 (41,149).

