Braves 5, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .278 Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .281 Dietrich 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Riddle ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Urena p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Galloway cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 30 2 4 2 2 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .323 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Culberson 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .296 Inciarte cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .252 Flowers c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .235 Swanson ss 3 1 1 3 0 1 .238 Gausman p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111 b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 8 5 1 5

Miami 100 100 000—2 4 1 Atlanta 000 302 00x—5 8 0

a-lined out for Garcia in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gausman in the 6th.

E_Sierra (3). LOB_Miami 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Culberson 2 (18). HR_Castro (10), off Gausman; Swanson (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Anderson (54), Castro (44), Inciarte 2 (49), Swanson 3 (46). SB_Ortega (4), Culberson (4), Inciarte (24). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Culberson). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Castro.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.74 Hernandez 3 2 0 0 0 2 39 5.08 Garcia, L, 1-2 1 2 3 3 1 0 18 4.76 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.68 Rucinski 1 2 2 1 0 1 15 3.80 Graves 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 6.61 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 7-9 6 4 2 2 2 2 98 4.22 Venters, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.57 Brach, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.11 Minter, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.74

Urena pitched to 1 batter in the 1st.

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Urena (Acuna), Guerra (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:50. A_19,045 (41,149).

