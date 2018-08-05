Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 5, Mets 4

August 5, 2018 4:51 pm
 
1 min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .316
Markakis rf 5 1 4 1 0 0 .319
Suzuki c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Camargo 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Inciarte cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .253
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Teheran p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .214
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Flaherty ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 40 5 12 5 0 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 3 2 0 0 2 0 .233
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
c-Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Flores 1b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .272
Conforto lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .232
Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .198
Jackson cf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .257
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Reyes 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .187
Mesoraco c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .226
Oswalt p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nimmo cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .246
Totals 37 4 9 4 5 12
Atlanta 000 010 201 1—5 12 0
New York 101 100 001 0—4 9 0

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Venters in the 7th. b-struck out for Winkler in the 9th. c-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 8. 2B_McNeil (2), Flores (19). HR_Teheran (1), off Oswalt; Inciarte (7), off Oswalt; Markakis (13), off Bashlor; Jackson (2), off Teheran; Mesoraco (9), off Minter. RBIs_Acuna (28), Markakis (68), Inciarte 2 (40), Teheran (3), McNeil (3), Flores (36), Jackson (17), Mesoraco (28). SB_Rosario (10), Nimmo (8). CS_Reyes (2). S_Swanson, Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Suzuki); New York 4 (Conforto, Reyes, Frazier, Plawecki). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_McNeil, Conforto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Suzuki).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 5 2-3 5 3 3 4 6 93 4.48
Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.18
Brach 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.50
Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.98
Minter, W, 4-2, BS, 1-9 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.98
Biddle, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.30
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oswalt 6 8 3 3 0 4 87 5.13
Sewald 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.91
Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.23
Lugo 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.87
Bashlor, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 26 5.68

Oswalt pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0, Sewald 1-0, Blevins 1-0, Lugo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:19. A_27,134 (41,922).

