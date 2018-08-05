Braves 5, Mets 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Inciarte cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Teheran p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Flaherty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|40
|5
|12
|5
|0
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|c-Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Conforto lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Bautista rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Jackson cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Reyes 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Mesoraco c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Oswalt p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nimmo cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|5
|12
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|201
|1—5
|12
|0
|New York
|101
|100
|001
|0—4
|9
|0
a-out on sacrifice bunt for Venters in the 7th. b-struck out for Winkler in the 9th. c-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 8. 2B_McNeil (2), Flores (19). HR_Teheran (1), off Oswalt; Inciarte (7), off Oswalt; Markakis (13), off Bashlor; Jackson (2), off Teheran; Mesoraco (9), off Minter. RBIs_Acuna (28), Markakis (68), Inciarte 2 (40), Teheran (3), McNeil (3), Flores (36), Jackson (17), Mesoraco (28). SB_Rosario (10), Nimmo (8). CS_Reyes (2). S_Swanson, Flaherty.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Suzuki); New York 4 (Conforto, Reyes, Frazier, Plawecki). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; New York 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_McNeil, Conforto.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Suzuki).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|6
|93
|4.48
|Venters
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.18
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.50
|Winkler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.98
|Minter, W, 4-2, BS, 1-9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.98
|Biddle, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.30
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oswalt
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|87
|5.13
|Sewald
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.91
|Blevins
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.23
|Lugo
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.87
|Bashlor, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|5.68
Oswalt pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0, Sewald 1-0, Blevins 1-0, Lugo 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:19. A_27,134 (41,922).
