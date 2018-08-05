Braves 5, Mets 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .316 Markakis rf 5 1 4 1 0 0 .319 Suzuki c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Camargo 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Inciarte cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .253 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Teheran p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Flaherty ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 40 5 12 5 0 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 3 2 0 0 2 0 .233 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 c-Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Flores 1b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .272 Conforto lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .232 Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .198 Jackson cf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .257 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Reyes 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .187 Mesoraco c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .226 Oswalt p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nimmo cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .246 Totals 37 4 9 4 5 12

Atlanta 000 010 201 1—5 12 0 New York 101 100 001 0—4 9 0

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Venters in the 7th. b-struck out for Winkler in the 9th. c-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 8. 2B_McNeil (2), Flores (19). HR_Teheran (1), off Oswalt; Inciarte (7), off Oswalt; Markakis (13), off Bashlor; Jackson (2), off Teheran; Mesoraco (9), off Minter. RBIs_Acuna (28), Markakis (68), Inciarte 2 (40), Teheran (3), McNeil (3), Flores (36), Jackson (17), Mesoraco (28). SB_Rosario (10), Nimmo (8). CS_Reyes (2). S_Swanson, Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Suzuki); New York 4 (Conforto, Reyes, Frazier, Plawecki). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; New York 1 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_McNeil, Conforto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Suzuki).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 2-3 5 3 3 4 6 93 4.48 Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.18 Brach 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.50 Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.98 Minter, W, 4-2, BS, 1-9 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.98 Biddle, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.30 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oswalt 6 8 3 3 0 4 87 5.13 Sewald 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.91 Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.23 Lugo 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.87 Bashlor, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 26 5.68

Oswalt pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0, Sewald 1-0, Blevins 1-0, Lugo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:19. A_27,134 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.