Braves 6, Marlins 1

August 13, 2018 10:54 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Realmuto 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .294
Castro 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281
Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Rojas 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .185
c-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Galloway cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .195
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Bostick ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 1 5 1 4 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .282
Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .319
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325
Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Swanson ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .237
Foltynewicz p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .071
b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 36 6 13 6 1 5
Miami 000 001 000—1 5 0
Atlanta 200 012 10x—6 13 0

a-walked for Guerrero in the 8th. b-lined out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. c-struck out for Rivera in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Realmuto (26), Castro (24), Camargo (20). HR_Acuna (17), off Gonzalez; Freeman (19), off Guerrero. RBIs_Castro (43), Acuna 2 (39), Freeman 2 (74), Camargo (55), Foltynewicz (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Riddle); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Markakis). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Atlanta 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Ortega, Anderson, Inciarte.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Riddle, Realmuto); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, L, 2-1 4 2-3 8 3 3 0 3 97 5.73
Rucinski 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 28 3.54
Guerrero 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.11
Graves 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 7.53
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 10-7 8 5 1 1 3 7 113 2.86
Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.74

Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:58. A_18,186 (41,149).

