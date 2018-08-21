Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 6, Pirates 1

August 21, 2018 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .286
Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .321
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Suzuki c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .261
1-Flowers pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .226
Swanson ss 4 2 2 4 0 2 .245
Gausman p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083
b-Reed ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Totals 35 6 8 5 3 6
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Frazier cf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Polanco rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .241
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Cervelli c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258
Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nova p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .022
a-Harrison ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marte cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 7
Atlanta 000 020 301—6 8 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 5 0

a-singled for Nova in the 6th. b-singled for Gausman in the 9th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Suzuki (20), Cervelli (11). HR_Swanson (11), off Nova; Swanson (12), off Feliz; Polanco (20), off Sobotka. RBIs_Suzuki (39), Swanson 4 (52), Polanco (69).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, Camargo 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Bell 2, Newman). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Markakis, Moran. GIDP_Hechavarria.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 8-9 8 4 0 0 2 5 103 3.99
Sobotka 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 1.50
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, L, 7-8 6 4 2 2 0 4 78 4.20
Feliz 1 3 3 3 1 0 30 6.05
Holmes 2 1 1 1 2 2 42 6.88

HBP_Holmes (Suzuki). WP_Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:36. A_13,280 (38,362).

