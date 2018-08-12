Braves 8, Brewers 7

|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Acuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Yelich rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Braun lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|H.Perez ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Pina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jnnings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Andrs p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chacin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kratz c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|7
|19
|7
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|Milwaukee
|020
|311
|000—7
|Atlanta
|220
|012
|10x—8
E_Camargo (9), Flowers (1), J.Barnes 2 (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 4. 2B_Aguilar (19), Braun (18), H.Perez (9), Pina (11), F.Freeman 2 (33), Markakis (36). 3B_Markakis (2). HR_Aguilar (29), Acuna (15), Albies (21), Swanson (9). CS_Cain (7), H.Perez (3), Acuna (2). S_Newcomb (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Anderson
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Knebel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Burnes BS,1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Jennings L,4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Newcomb
|4
|12
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Jackson
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Venters W,2-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brach H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter S,10-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Burnes (Flowers). WP_Minter.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:19. A_25,360 (41,149).
