Braves 8, Brewers 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 6 1 4 0 0 1 .302 Yelich rf 5 2 1 0 1 2 .312 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 4 1 0 .278 Braun lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Perez ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .266 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .253 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .235 Pina c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Anderson p 2 0 1 2 0 1 .111 b-Chacin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kratz c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .243 Totals 43 7 19 7 4 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .271 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .277 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .320 Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .327 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .259 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Flowers c 3 2 1 0 0 1 .239 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .239 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .057 a-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 8 9 8 2 6

Milwaukee 020 311 000—7 19 2 Atlanta 220 012 10x—8 9 2

a-struck out for Newcomb in the 4th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. d-grounded out for Brach in the 8th. e-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.

E_Barnes 2 (3), Camargo (9), Flowers (1). LOB_Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 4. 2B_Aguilar (19), Braun (18), Perez (9), Pina (11), Freeman 2 (33), Markakis (36). 3B_Markakis (2). HR_Aguilar (29), off Newcomb; Acuna (15), off Anderson; Swanson (9), off Burnes; Albies (21), off Jennings. RBIs_Aguilar 4 (87), Moustakas (71), Anderson 2 (2), Acuna 2 (34), Albies (60), Markakis 2 (76), Camargo (53), Swanson 2 (42). CS_Cain (7), Perez (3), Acuna (2). S_Newcomb.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Yelich, Aguilar 2, Braun, Perez, Pina 3); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Culberson). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Braun, Schoop.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pina, Perez); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Flowers, Swanson).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 5 4 4 2 4 82 3.97 Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.91 Burnes, BS, 1-2 1 1 2 2 0 1 19 3.86 Jennings, L, 4-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.23 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.61 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 4 12 5 5 2 2 96 3.40 Jackson 2 4 2 2 1 2 32 4.10 Venters, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 1 1 12 2.84 Brach, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.20 Minter, S, 10-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.85

HBP_Burnes (Flowers). WP_Minter. PB_Flowers (5).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:19. A_25,360 (41,149).

