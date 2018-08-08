Listen Live Sports

Braves 8, Nationals 3

August 8, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna cf-lf 5 1 2 2 Eaton rf-lf 5 1 1 0
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 T.Trner ss 5 0 1 0
F.Frman 1b 5 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 5 0 3 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Harper cf-rf 4 1 1 1
Duvall lf 4 1 1 0 J.Soto lf 2 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph-cf 3 0 1 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0
Camargo ss-3b 4 1 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 4 0 1 0
Flowers c 4 2 3 2 Wieters c 4 1 2 0
Clbrson 3b 4 2 2 3 Milone p 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 0 0 0 0 Zmmrman ph 0 0 0 0
Fltynwc p 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Incarte cf 1 0 0 0 Mar.Ryn ph 1 0 0 0
Solis p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 37 3 10 2
Atlanta 030 400 100—8
Washington 100 011 000—3

E_Camargo (8), Culberson (4). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 11. 2B_Markakis (33), Eaton (8), Wieters (4). HR_Acuna (12), Flowers (5), Culberson (8), Harper (28). SB_Acuna (7). S_Foltynewicz 2 (5), Milone (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,9-7 5 2-3 6 3 1 2 7
Jackson H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Winkler 2 2 0 0 0 2
Brach 1 2 0 0 0 1
Washington
Milone L,1-1 6 10 7 7 0 4
Grace 1 2 1 0 0 0
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Solis 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Winkler (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_30,203 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

