Braves 8, Nationals 3

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Eaton rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harper cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Clbrson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Milone p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mar.Ryn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|Atlanta
|030
|400
|100—8
|Washington
|100
|011
|000—3
E_Camargo (8), Culberson (4). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 11. 2B_Markakis (33), Eaton (8), Wieters (4). HR_Acuna (12), Flowers (5), Culberson (8), Harper (28). SB_Acuna (7). S_Foltynewicz 2 (5), Milone (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz W,9-7
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Jackson H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winkler
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brach
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Milone L,1-1
|6
|10
|7
|7
|0
|4
|Grace
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Solis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Winkler (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:04. A_30,203 (41,313).
