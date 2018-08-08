Braves 8, Nationals 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.264
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Camargo ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Culberson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.283
|Swanson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.051
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Inciarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|0
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Harper cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Milone p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Zimmerman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|2
|11
|Atlanta
|030
|400
|100—8
|12
|2
|Washington
|100
|011
|000—3
|10
|0
a-singled for Soto in the 6th. b-walked for Milone in the 6th. c-lined out for Holland in the 8th.
E_Camargo (8), Culberson (4). LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 11. 2B_Markakis (33), Eaton (8), Wieters (4). HR_Culberson (8), off Milone; Flowers (5), off Milone; Acuna (12), off Milone; Harper (28), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Acuna 2 (30), Freeman (70), Flowers 2 (19), Culberson 3 (32), Rendon (57), Harper (71). SB_Acuna (7). S_Foltynewicz 2, Milone.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Markakis, Camargo 2); Washington 8 (Eaton 3, Rendon, Adams, Murphy 2, Taylor). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 12; Washington 1 for 16.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Soto. LIDP_Harper.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 9-7
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|109
|2.98
|Jackson, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.86
|Winkler
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|2.83
|Brach
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.40
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone, L, 1-1
|6
|10
|7
|7
|0
|4
|85
|5.50
|Grace
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.74
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.33
|Solis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-0. HBP_Winkler (Harper). PB_Wieters (2).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:04. A_30,203 (41,313).
