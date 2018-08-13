Braves 9, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Prado 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 a-Rojas ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Realmuto c-1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .291 Dietrich 1b-lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .274 Riddle ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .221 Galloway rf-cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .333 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Anderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Rivera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holaday c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Totals 28 1 3 1 6 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 3 2 3 2 0 .276 Albies 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .278 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .317 Markakis rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .326 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Suzuki c 3 2 1 0 0 0 .252 Culberson ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .285 Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Duvall ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .201 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Sobotka p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 33 9 11 8 4 7

Miami 010 000 000—1 3 2 Atlanta 100 115 01x—9 11 0

a-struck out for Prado in the 3rd. b-pinch hit for Toussaint in the 6th. c-walked for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Riddle (3), Sierra (1). LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Galloway (1), Acuna (17), Markakis (37), Camargo 2 (19), Culberson (16). HR_Acuna (16), off Lopez. RBIs_Galloway (1), Acuna 3 (37), Albies 2 (62), Freeman (72), Camargo (54), Culberson (33). SB_Acuna (8). SF_Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Rivera 2, Lopez 2); Atlanta 1 (Toussaint). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; Atlanta 5 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Albies, Inciarte. FIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Dietrich, Rivera, Freeman.

DP_Miami 2 (Ortega, Rivera), (Rivera, Riddle, Realmuto); Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Culberson, Toussaint), (Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 2-3 5 1-3 6 6 5 2 5 96 4.79 Guerra 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 20 6.23 Garcia 2 3 1 1 1 2 27 4.37 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 2 4 83 1.50 Biddle 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 2.54 Sobotka 2 0 0 0 3 3 44 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2. HBP_Toussaint (Realmuto), Lopez (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:39. A_16,049 (41,149).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.