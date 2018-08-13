Braves 9, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Prado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Rojas ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Realmuto c-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Dietrich 1b-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Riddle ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Galloway rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Anderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Rivera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|6
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.276
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.317
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Suzuki c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Culberson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Toussaint p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Duvall ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Sobotka p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|8
|4
|7
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|115
|01x—9
|11
|0
a-struck out for Prado in the 3rd. b-pinch hit for Toussaint in the 6th. c-walked for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Riddle (3), Sierra (1). LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Galloway (1), Acuna (17), Markakis (37), Camargo 2 (19), Culberson (16). HR_Acuna (16), off Lopez. RBIs_Galloway (1), Acuna 3 (37), Albies 2 (62), Freeman (72), Camargo (54), Culberson (33). SB_Acuna (8). SF_Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Rivera 2, Lopez 2); Atlanta 1 (Toussaint). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; Atlanta 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Albies, Inciarte. FIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Dietrich, Rivera, Freeman.
DP_Miami 2 (Ortega, Rivera), (Rivera, Riddle, Realmuto); Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Culberson, Toussaint), (Albies, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|5
|96
|4.79
|Guerra
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|20
|6.23
|Garcia
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|4.37
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|83
|1.50
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.54
|Sobotka
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|44
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2. HBP_Toussaint (Realmuto), Lopez (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:39. A_16,049 (41,149).
