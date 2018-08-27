Listen Live Sports

Brazil gives Richarlison debut call-up for games in US

August 27, 2018 6:55 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has given Everton forward Richarlison his debut call-up to its squad for two exhibition games in the United States in September.

The 21-year-old will replace Fluminense’s Pedro, who twisted his right knee in his team’s 2-1 defeat at Cruzeiro on Sunday.

Richarlison moved from Watford in July in a five-year deal reportedly worth more than $50 million. He was sent off on Saturday in Everton’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth after trying to head butt an opponent.

Brazil will play the U.S. on Sept. 7 and El Salvador four days later in its first games since its World Cup quarterfinal elimination against Belgium.

They will also be the first matches since Brazil coach Tite extended his contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The games are part of Brazil’s preparation for Copa America, which it will host in 2019.

